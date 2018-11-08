Disney slated to report earnings after the bell

The Walt Disney Company is scheduled to report fourth-quarter and full-year earnings after the bell Thursday.

Here's what Wall Street projects for the company's fourth-quarter results:

EPS: $1.34, forecast by Refinitiv

Revenue: $13.73 billion, forecast by Refinitiv

For the full year, the Street had projected earnings of $6.94 per share on $58.87 billion in revenue, according to a Refinitiv consensus estimates.

Disney's earnings come as investors continue to seek more information on the company's long-term vision for its various streaming investments as well as how it plans to integrate assets recently acquired from Twenty-First Century Fox.

Longtime CEO Bob Iger has said that the purpose of the Fox deal is to expand the entertainment giant's content library as Disney prepares to launch its own streaming service in 2019. Through its acquisition of Fox assets, Disney has also doubled its stake in the streaming service Hulu.

Disney has been experimenting with over-the-top video offerings, as it works to adjust to changing consumer behavior. In April, Disney launched ESPN+ and surprised analysts by notching more than 1 million paid subscribers in just five months.

Disney shares have gained 7 percent so far this year, hitting a 52-week intraday high of $119.69 on Oct. 22.

Programming note: Disney Chairman and CEO Bob Iger is scheduled to appear on CNBC's "Closing Bell" with Julia Boorstin on Thursday at 4 p.m., ET.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.