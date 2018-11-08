While the fraudulent offers can differ in the particulars, they are similar in that the goal is to get your personal information — i.e., your bank account number, Social Security number — and your money. For instance, you might be told you need to pay a one-time fee to apply, or that you need to prepay for a uniform required for the job.

Even savvy job hunters can fall prey to employment scams — including on legitimate job-search websites.

"Anyone can be a victim or a target," Hutt said. "We've seen these scams cross all levels of incomes and required skills."

Seasonal hiring, on the verge of its yearly late-fall surge, also provides an opportunity for con artists to take advantage of job-seekers hoping to earn extra money during the holiday season, according to the BBB.

That makes it important to vet any company that posts a job opening or reaches out to you via email, phone or text. If you can't find information about the employer online that confirms its services or products, its executives and contact information, you might be about to step into a trap.

And if the job appears to be from a valid company, visit the company's website to make sure the position truly is available. Sometimes, large companies like Amazon or Target are impersonated, because logos and other official-looking elements can be copied.

