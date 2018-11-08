EU predicts growth will stall in the euro zone due to 'many interconnected downside risks' 

Economic growth in the 19-member euro area is expected to slow down in the coming years, the European Commission said Thursday.

Gross domestic product (GDP) in the region is seen growing at a pace of 2.1 percent this year, after hitting a 10-year peak at the end of 2017. Furthermore, growth is expected to slow down to 1.9 percent and 1.7 percent in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

"There is a high degree of uncertainty surrounding the forecast and there are many interconnected downside risks. The materialization of any of these risks could amplify the others and magnify their impact," the European Commission said in its fall 2018 economic forecasts report.

In particular, the European Commission is concerned about a potential overheating in the U.S. (which happens when an economy is growing at an unsustainable pace), and a consequent increase in interest rates — which could bring problems for European companies that trade heavily with the U.S. as well as for European banks.

Brussels is also worried over an escalation in trade tensions between the U.S. and China.

Internally, apart from Brexit, the European Commission said that doubts over the quality of the finances in certain countries could also shake the banking sector and economic activity.