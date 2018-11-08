European markets open higher as stocks cheer midterm results

European equities open higher on Thursday as markets continue to follow the rally post-U.S. midterms seen overnight.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up by more than 0.4 percent with almost every sector in the black.

Stocks across the globe follow optimism after a stateside rally saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 record their best post-midterm elections rally since 1982.

On Wednesday, Democrats won control of the House of Representatives while Republicans retained their hold on the Senate, as the U.S. midterm election's outcome split Congress.

Investors expect Trump's pro-business policies to continue, while some expressed optimism about Congress providing a larger check on Trump's more disruptive market actions. Historically, equity markets see strong returns when Congress is divided.

Back in Europe, the European Union will publish its autumn economic forecasts on Thursday morning, followed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) publishing their economic outlook for Europe.

On the earnings front, Societe Generale, Commerzbank, Siemens, Skanska and Generali are set to report.

In terms of data, German and French balance of trade numbers are expected on Thursday morning.