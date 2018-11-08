Review: Facebook's Portal video chat device won't ease your privacy concerns

Facebook hasn't found its place in hardware, but it's getting closer.

Unlike Apple, Amazon or even Google, Facebook has struggled to find a hardware product with mass appeal. It has a niche virtual reality business with Oculus VR. And, it partnered with HTC in 2013 to launch a phone that ultimately flopped.

Now, Facebook is trying hardware again with two new devices, the Portal and Portal+ smart screens, which are the company's version of devices like the Amazon Echo Show and Google Home Hub, and available beginning Thursday.

There are two models, the $199 Portal with a 10.1-inch screen and the $349 Portal+ with a larger 15.6-inch screen that rotates. They're meant to be smart displays, but with a focus on video chat through Facebook's Messenger service.

The video chat experience is fantastic, with excellent video quality, top-notch microphones and great speakers. But compared with products by Amazon and Google, the Portal and Portal+ need to do more. Plus, a lot of people are seriously concerned about Facebook's record when it comes to data privacy.

Here's what you need to know about Facebook's biggest hardware attempt ever.