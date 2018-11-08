VISIT CNBC.COM

Google SVPs can make $710,000 a year—here are the 9 other highest-paying jobs at the company

Google receives an average 1.1 million job applicants annually, according to LinkedIn, and regularly tops lists of today's most attractive employers.

Not only do Google employees enjoy perks like espresso bars and dog parks, they also take home hefty salaries. Jobs site Glassdoor compiled a list of the highest-paying positions at the tech company, using salary data and job descriptions taken from the company's job posts on the platform. Glassdoor found that senior vice presidents at Google earn staggering annual salaries anywhere from $661,000 to $710,000.

The lowest-paying role on the list, director of marketing, earns an annual salary of $245,000. Take a look at how much top-tier Google employees can potentially take home:

10. Director of Marketing

Annual salary: $245,000

Description: In this role, you will be responsible for meeting deadlines and bringing in a profit as it pertains to Google's marketing campaigns.

9. Global Creative Director

Annual salary: $258,000 - $280,000

Description: Global Creative Directors at Google are responsible for leading a team of designers, technologists, strategists, writers and filmmakers who help to develop the company's brand.

8. Director, Product Management

Annual salary: $268,000 - $338,000

Description: If you're a director of product management, you will be in charge of developing product roadmaps and assessing a product's value based off the needs of your customer.

7. Finance Director

Annual salary: $274,000

Description: Finance Directors at Google help to establish financial policies and procedures to ensure they are in compliance with the company's accounting department.

6. Senior Director, Talent Management

Annual salary: $282,000 - $305,000

Description: Senior Directors of Talent Management are in charge of developing a strong talent pipeline and leading talent development programs within the company.

5. Director, Global Partnership

Annual salary: $286,000 - $314,000

Description: In this role, you will be responsible for developing partnerships and marketing strategies that will help with the business growth of various products.

4. Senior Director, Product Management

Annual salary: $296,000 - $323,000

Description: In this role, you will be asked to use your analytical skills, data and customer interactions to help you and your team make informed decisions about new and current products.

3. Director of Engineering

Annual salary: $300,000

Description: In this role, you will oversee a team of engineering in order to help them optimize their coding skills and manage project goals.

2. Director of Operations

Annual salary: $304,000-$330,000

Description: As a director of operations, you will be responsible for monitoring the day-to-day operations of the business unit of the company. This includes supervising staff and providing constructive feedback to employees.

1. Senior Vice President

Annual salary: $661,000 - $710,000

Description: As an SVP, you will oversee the company's revenue, operations and financial reports to ensure that proper protocol is being followed.

