Google SVPs can make $710,000 a year—here are the 9 other highest-paying jobs at the company

Google receives an average 1.1 million job applicants annually, according to LinkedIn, and regularly tops lists of today's most attractive employers.

Not only do Google employees enjoy perks like espresso bars and dog parks, they also take home hefty salaries. Jobs site Glassdoor compiled a list of the highest-paying positions at the tech company, using salary data and job descriptions taken from the company's job posts on the platform. Glassdoor found that senior vice presidents at Google earn staggering annual salaries anywhere from $661,000 to $710,000.

The lowest-paying role on the list, director of marketing, earns an annual salary of $245,000. Take a look at how much top-tier Google employees can potentially take home: