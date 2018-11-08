This is how much profit Porsche averages a day

When it comes to revenue, Porsche brought in 23.49 billion euros in 2017, which is more than $26.85 billion (using Nov. 8 rates). That translates to an average of nearly $73.6 million a day.
In September, U.K.-based car insurance provider Staveley Head looked at the financials of 14 iconic car brands, including Porsche. According to Staveley Head, Porsche is ranked fourth in profit before taxes among Mercedes-Benz, Ford, Hyundai, Renault, Subaru, Toyota, Bentley, Volkswagen, Skoda, Jaguar Land Rover, SEAT, Ferrari and Aston Martin. Toyota came in first, Mercedes-Benz came in second, and Ford came in third.
The price of a Porsche — the brand is a unit of Volkswagen — ranges from around $49,000 on the low end to nearly $300,000 on the high end, according to Car and Driver.

