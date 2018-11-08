This is how much profit Porsche averages a day

Luxury car company Porsche, founded in 1948, made more than 4.22 billion euros in profit before taxes in 2017, according to its annual report. Based on the Nov. 8 exchange rate, that's more than $4.82 billion.

Divide that yearly number into seconds and the company made an average of just under $153 every second.

It's also an average of more than $9,176 every minute, nearly $550,595 every hour, more than $13.2 million every day and nearly $92.8 million every week.