This is how much profit Porsche averages a day

Christophe Archambault | Getty Images

Luxury car company Porsche, founded in 1948, made more than 4.22 billion euros in profit before taxes in 2017, according to its annual report. Based on the Nov. 8 exchange rate, that's more than $4.82 billion.

Divide that yearly number into seconds and the company made an average of just under $153 every second.

It's also an average of more than $9,176 every minute, nearly $550,595 every hour, more than $13.2 million every day and nearly $92.8 million every week.

Putting the numbers into perspective, every six seconds, Porsche made an average of just more than $917 in profit before taxes in 2017. That's more than the median weekly earnings in the U.S. for wage and salary workers in the third quarter of 2018, which was $887 a week, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

When it comes to revenue, Porsche brought in 23.49 billion euros in 2017, which is more than $26.85 billion (using Nov. 8 rates). That translates to an average of nearly $73.6 million a day.

In September, U.K.-based car insurance provider Staveley Head looked at the financials of 14 iconic car brands, including Porsche. According to Staveley Head, Porsche is ranked fourth in profit before taxes among Mercedes-Benz, Ford, Hyundai, Renault, Subaru, Toyota, Bentley, Volkswagen, Skoda, Jaguar Land Rover, SEAT, Ferrari and Aston Martin. Toyota came in first, Mercedes-Benz came in second, and Ford came in third.

The price of a Porsche — the brand is a unit of Volkswagen — ranges from around $49,000 on the low end to nearly $300,000 on the high end, according to Car and Driver.

