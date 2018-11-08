Futures were lower this morning as Fed policymakers get set to conclude a two-day meeting. That would be in stark contrast to Wednesday's post-election rally which saw the Dow and S&P 500 post their biggest one-day gains since October 16. (CNBC)
* Cramer's advice on investing during Washington gridlock: Buy fast growers (CNBC)
* Cramer: With midterms over, we could get 'the rallies of all rallies' if the Fed pauses rate hikes (CNBC)
The Fed is set to announce an interest rate decision and policy statement at 2 p.m. ET, with the central bank not expected to raise interest rates this time around. This will also be the last time a Fed decision is not followed by a news conference. (CNBC)
Cardinal Health (CAH), Discovery Communications (DISCA) and Party City (PRTY) are among the companies set to report quarterly earnings this morning. Dow component Walt Disney headlines today's after-the-bell earnings reports. (CNBC)
On the data front, the Labor Department is out with its weekly look at initial jobless claims at 8:30 a.m. ET, with consensus forecasts calling for 210,000 new claims for the week ending November 3. That would be down 4,000 from the prior week. (CNBC)