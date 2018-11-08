Police said at least 12 people have died after a shooting at a crowded restaurant in Thousand Oaks, California. According to a local NBC News report, at least 11 people had been shot, including a deputy sheriff. The shooter is confirmed dead.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is leaving the Trump administration after more than a year of public criticism from his boss, President Donald Trump. Sessions' chief of staff, Matthew Whitaker, will serve as acting attorney general. (CNBC)

* Whitaker will take over Mueller probe oversight (CNBC)

The day after his party lost its lock on Congress, Trump walked into a press conference ready for political combat, name-checking Republicans who he blamed for losing their seats and lashing out at reporters who challenged his assertions. (Reuters)

* Trump is in big trouble now that Democrats control the House — and he knows it (CNBC)

* Health care wins and stocks rally as Democrats take control of the US House (CNBC)

The White House suspended the press pass of CNN's Jim Acosta after he and Trump had a heated confrontation at a news conference. They began sparring after Acosta asked Trump about the caravan of migrants heading to the southern U.S. border. (AP)

* Mike Bloomberg and Tom Steyer become kingmakers for Democrats as both billionaires mull a 2020 run (CNBC)

China reported today exports and imports for the month of October that exceeded forecasts. The country's overall trade surplus was $34.01 billion for October, lower than the $35 billion economists had expected. (CNBC)

Tesla (TSLA) announced late last night that Robyn Denholm has taken Elon Musk's place as chair of the company's board. Denholm, who has served on Tesla's board since 2014, will be leaving her role as CFO of Telstra to focus on Tesla full time. (CNBC)

Walmart (WMT) will begin offering Black Friday deals earlier this year, as it vies with Amazon (AMZN) and other retailers for holiday sales. Black Friday deals will be offered online at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 21, the night before Thanksgiving. (CNBC)

Alphabet (GOOGL) unit Google is planning to expand its office space in New York City, potentially allowing the tech giant to significantly increase staffing in the city, according to a new report from The Wall Street Journal.