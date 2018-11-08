Oil enters bear market territory after rapid one-month decline

U.S. crude prices dropped for a ninth consecutive session on Thursday, falling into a bear market, on further signs of growing supply even as data showed record Chinese oil imports.

Oil prices have plunged over the last five weeks, buffeted by October's broader market slump, signs of deteriorating demand and rising supply.

The decline continued earlier this week after the Trump administration announced it would issue waivers to eight countries, allowing them to continue importing Iranian crude. The United States restored sanctions on Iran's energy, banking and shipping industries on Monday.

"I think the market is grappling with some fundamental uncertainties. We don't know if we are oversupplied or undersupplied," Tamar Essner, director of energy and utilities at Nasdaq Corporate Solutions, told CNBC's "Worldwide Exchange."

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 51 cents to $61.16 by 10:51 a.m. ET. That is down 20.5 percent from last month's four-year high at $76.90, putting WTI in bear market territory.

Brent crude was down 50 cents at $71.57 a barrel. The international benchmark is down nearly 17.5 percent since Oct. 3, when Brent hit $86.74, its highest level since late 2014.

U.S. gasoline futures are also trading in bear market territory, down more than 27 percent from their 52-week high.

Prices fell to a nearly eight-month low on Wednesday after the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported the seventh consecutive weekly increase in U.S. crude stockpiles.

U.S. output hit an all-time high at 11.6 million barrels per day last week, according to preliminary figures released by EIA. If confirmed during revisions, it would more firmly establish the United States as the world's top oil producer.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration forecast this week that U.S. oil production will average 12.1 million barrels per day in 2019, marking an upward revision from its last projection.

The other producers in the top three, Saudi Arabia and Russia, have been dialing up production since June.

"All three of them are continuing to pump at record levels, that's been ... part of what's causing oil to move into a bear market," Essner said.