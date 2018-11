The moves in pre-market trade come as investors shift their focus from politics to monetary policy.

The U.S. Federal reserve is due to announce its latest monetary policy decision on Thursday. Market expectations suggest no change in policy, but investors will be looking for clues on whether there will be further tightening next month.

On Wednesday, the S&P and Dow had their best rally since 1982 on the back of the midterms. The outcome, with Republicans holding control of the Senate and the Democrats getting back control of the House, was widely expected and lifted another layer of uncertainty among the many that investors are dealing with.

On the data front, there will be jobless claims due at 8.30 ET – a key indicator also to forecast the future rate hiking path.

In earnings, Nissan, Dropbox and Hertz Global are among the many firms updating the markets.