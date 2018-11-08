When Stephanie Dickson landed her dream job straight out of college, she thought she had it made.

She had fantasized her whole life about working in fashion and, suddenly, she had a job that allowed her to do that, organizing some of the industry's biggest events across Asia.

But then one day the veil fell, and Dickson realized the job she had dreamed of was not what it seemed.

"I got my dream job," Dickson told CNBC Make It. "But about three and a half years in, I just became really disconnected with the work I was doing."

It was then 2015, and climate change was gaining increasing attention on the international stage. To Dickson's surprise, she found there was one industry lurking at the center of the issue: Her own.

In fact, alongside commonly cited culprits like the energy, transport and agriculture sectors, the fashion industry is today considered one of the world's largest polluters.

"I felt completely blindsided," said Dickson, whose disillusionment led her to start watching documentaries and reading up on the issue. "I'd been working in this industry and I had no idea what actually was going on."