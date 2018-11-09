Asia stocks trade cautiously after Fed keeps rates unchanged

Stocks in Asia were cautious in morning trade after the U.S. Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged at its latest policy meeting.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was largely flat while the Topix index saw gains of 0.11 percent. South Korea's Kospi rose 0.16 percent.

In Australia, the ASX 200 was slightly higher in the morning, with the major sectors in mixed territory. Energy stocks fell by 0.7 percent while the heavily weighted financial subindex gained 0.45 percent.

The mainland China markets, which are due to open at 9:30 a.m., will be closely watched as trade tensions between Washington and Beijing continue to weigh on investor sentiments.

One economist warned that relations between the U.S. and China could get more frosty now that the midterm elections stateside are over.

"The upshot is that there will be more noise and volatility on China," TS Lombard's chief U.S. economist, Steve Blitz, said in a note on Thursday, commenting on the post-election environment. Many Democrats, including Sen. Chuck Schumer, are "China hawks," Blitz said.

Investors will get a read on some economic data at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN with the release of the country's Consumer Price Index and Producer Price Index for the month of October.