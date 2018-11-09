Dow set to drop | Disney pops on earnings | FDA limits flavored e-cigarette sales

A federal judge blocked a permit by President Donald Trump's administration allowing the Keystone XL pipeline. It barred any construction of the long-delayed project until completion of a supplemental environmental review. (WSJ)

The Trump administration unveiled tough new rules on asylum seekers who break border laws. The new rule declares that immigrants who illegally cross the border will be stripped of their eligibility to receive asylum in the U.S. (CNBC)

The FBI said a former Marine combat veteran acted alone, and opened fire in a Los Angeles area bar packed with line-dancing college students, killing 12 people in a mass shooting that stunned a bucolic Southern California community. (Reuters)

President Xi Jinping is attempting to reassure China's private sector that it has nothing to fear from the state. Xi reportedly met entrepreneurs, telling them they "should feel totally reassured" and offered tax breaks and financing help. (CNBC)

Sears Holdings (SHLD) announced it plans to close 40 more stores early next year. This will be in addition to the 142 unprofitable stores the department store chain is already expected to close toward the end of 2018. (CNBC)

Procter & Gamble (PG) announced it is simplifying its business, organizing the majority of its operations around 6 "small business units" with their own leaders. Activist investor Nelson Peltz had lobbied for the company to simplify. (CNBC)

The FDA plans to limit sales of most flavored e-cigarettes to vape shops and move forward with a ban on menthol cigarettes as it tries to curb "epidemic" levels of teen e-cigarette use, according to senior FDA officials. (CNBC)

Alphabet (GOOGL) unit Google has selected Geisinger Health CEO David Feinberg to define a strategy to coordinate its moves into the $3 trillion health care sector. The company's AI chief Jeff Dean was deeply involved in the process. (CNBC)