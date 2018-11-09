Dow set to drop | Disney pops on earnings | FDA limits flavored e-cigarette sales

Futures were lower this morning after a mixed Thursday, but the major averages are still on track to post their best weekly gains in months. The Dow has been up for four straight days and is on pace for its biggest weekly advance in nearly nine months. (CNBC)
The Federal Reserve approved keeping the federal funds rate in a range of 2 percent to 2.25 percent. There was no mention of the volatility that has gripped financial markets since mid-October in the central bank's statement. (CNBC)
* Fed unwavering in message that interest rates will keep going higher (CNBC)
Disney (DIS) was 2 percent higher in premarket after quarterly earnings beat forecasts. The report concluded a record year for Disney, with results helped by a strong performance by Disney's movie operations as well as higher theme park attendance. (CNBC)
* Disney's new Netflix rival will be called Disney+ and launch late 2019 (CNBC)
E.W. Scripps (SSP), Potbelly (PBPB), and Revlon (REV) are among the few companies set to release earnings this morning, while Athenahealth (ATHN) and GNC (GNC) will issue quarterly numbers after today's closing bell. (CNBC)