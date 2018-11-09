Gobble, the meal kit service with an 'army of chefs' ready to feed your family for $24 per box



Meal kits usually deliver dinner to your door — but the food inside the box may be more work than you have time for.

If you'd rather "heat and eat" than learn how to cook, an entrepreneur has created a simpler option. Gobble, a meal preparation service that's part of the growing category of food kits, promises to "make cooking easy for busy families," founder and CEO Ooshma Garg told CNBC's "On the Money" in a recent interview.

A Gobble box arrives from one of the company's seven warehouses, and contains pre-cut, fresh ingredients that can be combined and cooked quickly.

"We have an army of sous chefs around the country that are preparing sauces, spice mixes, and chopping vegetables so that you can make dinner in 15 minutes and one pan," Garg said.

With Gobble, like other meal kit providers, you go to a website and select what meals you want, and how frequently they'll be delivered.

"We allow you to order as much of any meal as you want and we allow a minimum of two nights," Garg explained.

"Most busy families are home and they need, they want, a home-cooked fresh meal for at least two nights a week," she added. "We (also) have people who are ordering seven nights a week. And that flexibility is important for busy folks. "