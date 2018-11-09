Justice Ginsburg released from hospital after fall, plans to work from home Friday

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was discharged from the hospital and plans to work from home Friday, according to a release from the U.S. Supreme Court.

"Justice Ginsburg has been discharged from the hospital," court spokeswoman Kathleen Arberg said. "She is doing well and plans to work from home today."

The 85-year-old justice was admitted to George Washington University Hospital early Thursday morning after falling in her office the night before. Tests showed that she fractured three ribs on her left side.

The liberal justices's health has been a matter of intense public interest in recent years as the court has grown increasingly polarized.

Ginsburg is the most senior member of the court's liberal wing and has been instrumental in shaping the court's jurisprudence around matters of gender discrimination and women's rights, among other areas. She is the oldest justice.

Ginsburg's hospitalization caused her to miss the investiture of the most recent addition to the court, Justice Brett Kavanaugh. The ceremony took place Thursday morning.

But Ginsburg did not miss any oral argument. The next arguments before the court are scheduled for the final week of November.