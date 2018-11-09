Residents affected by the three fires scorching parts of California have yet another ordeal to contend with: beginning the homeowners' insurance claims process.

Two of the blazes — the Hill Fire and the Woolsey Fire — ignited in southern California on Thursday, setting off evacuations, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

Meanwhile, the Camp Fire moved through northern California on Thursday, forcing thousands of residents to flee and engulfing the city of Paradise.

All three of the fires continued to burn through on Friday.

The one bright spot for homeowners is this: As long as you've been paying your premiums, the standard homeowner's insurance policy covers fire damage to your home, structures on your property and most of your belongings.

Certain specialty items, such as art or jewelry, might need a rider in order to be covered.

Here's what you should look out for if you're preparing to file an insurance claim after you've lost everything.