Elon Musk is one-of-a-kind like Warren Buffett and Jeff Bezos, says Tesla bull Ron Baron

Major Tesla shareholder Ron Baron told CNBC on Friday that he's yet to meet the electric automaker's new board chair, Robyn Denholm, but he said he likes what women executives bring to the table.

The billionaire Baron Capital founder also addressed concern that Denholm, a Tesla director since 2014, does not count as the "adult supervision" that Tesla critics think that co-founder and CEO Elon Musk needs.

"Adult supervision?" Baron scoffed. "This guy is worth $30 billion, $40 billion. I don't know. You need adult supervision? There's one Elon Musk. There's one Warren Buffett. There's one Jeff Bezos. There's one Sam Walton."

"Adult supervision? Are you kidding me. When all of a sudden you have this success. [Musk] could have retired when he was 30, 32 when he made $150 million, he chose to put all that money into SpaceX and into Tesla," said Baron in a "Squawk Box" interview from his annual investment conference being held Friday at the Metropolitan Opera House in New York City.

Reacting to Denholm as Tesla's new chair, Baron said, "I don't know her." But he expects to meet her next week.

Baron said he's a "fan of women" in business. "Mary Barra has done an amazing job" as CEO of General Motors. Women "think differently as men," he added. He also credited women at Baron Capital who have "done an amazing job."

Musk has done phenomenally well with Gwynne Shotwell as president and COO of SpaceX, the entrepreneur's privately held commercial space company, Baron said. Hopefully Denholm will be like Shotwell, he added.

Tesla on Wednesday announced it elevated the independent director Denholm to board chair to replace Musk, who remains Tesla's CEO. Stripping Musk of the chairmanship was mandated as part of September's settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission following his now-infamous tweets in August, in which he floated the idea of taking the company private.

During Thursday's trading session, Tesla eclipsed $357 per share, topping the $356.77 price when Musk sent those tweets. Tesla shares were down as much as 26 percent at their near-term closing lows on Oct. 19.

Last month, in his first CNBC appearance since Musk's erratic behavior over the summer, Baron told "Squawk Box" that he believes Tesla could be a $1 trillion company in revenue by 2030.

Baron reiterated that prediction on CNBC Friday, and added "maybe a $2 trillion in valuation" someday.

The Baron Capital founder said his average cost of acquiring his Tesla stake between 2014-2016 stands at $219 per share. Baron Funds currently owns 1.7 million shares, worth nearly $600 million at Wednesday's close of $351 per share.