Trump jumps into tight Senate races wielding conspiracy theories

President Donald Trump dove into tight Senate and gubernatorial races in Florida, Arizona and Georgia on Friday, tweeting a series of unfounded claims apparently aimed at sowing doubt about the election results if Democrats ultimately prevailed.

In Florida, closely watched Senate and gubernatorial races seemed headed to recounts as slim leads held by Republicans Rick Scott and Ron DeSantis, respectively, tightened on Friday. Trump and Republicans in the state focused their ire on late returns from Democratic-leaning Broward County, Florida's second most populous county.

In a series of tweets Friday, the president alleged without evidence that Democrats and election officials in the state were conspiring to steal the election and commit "fraud." Speaking to reporters at the White House as he prepared to leave for Europe, Trump said Florida was "all of the sudden" finding "votes out of nowhere," which Trump called a "disgrace."

For Trump, the results of Tuesday's elections could hardly have higher stakes. The two contested Senate races in Florida and Arizona will set the makeup of the only chamber of Congress left that is still under Republican control next year.