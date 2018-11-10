Motion reportedly approved in Broward County to begin a recount in 4 Florida races

A motion was approved in Broward County on Saturday to begin a recount in four Florida races, including the governor and senate races, CNN reported.

County elections supervisors had until noon Saturday to submit results.

As the deadline arrived, Republican former U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis led Democratic Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum by less than 0.5 percentage points in the governor's race, which would required a machine recount of ballots.

In the Senate race, Republican Gov. Rick Scott's lead over Democratic incumbent Bill Nelson was less than 0.25 percentage points, which would require a hand recount of ballots in which tabulation machines couldn't detect a vote.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

—The Associated Press contributed to this report.