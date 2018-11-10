Trump doubles down on unsubstantiated claims of election 'stealing' in Florida

President Donald Trump on Saturday doubled down on his unsubstantiated claims that there was something nefarious going on in the Florida elections.

His assertion came in response to the news on Saturday that the Florida Secretary of State ordered a machine recount of votes in the U.S. Senate race, as well as the governor's race. The results are due by 3 p.m. ET Thursday.

Trump tweeted, "Trying to STEAL two big elections. We are watching closely!"

Republican Gov. Rick Scott and Democrat Bill Nelson are locked in a tight battle for Florida's Senate seat. Scott's lead over Nelson narrowed to about 12,500 votes, or 0.15 percent, by Saturday afternoon.

In the gubernatorial contest, Republican Ron DeSantis, a former congressman, was last leading by 0.41 percentage points over Democratic Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum.

Earlier in the day, a motion was approved in Broward County to begin a recount in four Florida races, including the senate and governor races.