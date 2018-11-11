Alibaba smashes through $25.3 billion Singles Day sales record — with hours to go before midnight

Alibaba on Sunday tore through last year's Singles Day sales record — with several hours still remaining in one of the world's largest shopping events.

Gross merchandise value (GMV), a figure that shows sales across the Chinese e-commerce giant's various shopping platforms, surpassed last year's $25.3 billion record at around 5:34 p.m. SIN/HK (4:34 a.m. ET) on Sunday.

Alibaba's Singles Day GMV beat last year's figure in yuan terms earlier. The Chinese currency is weaker against the dollar from a year ago, which means more sales in yuan are required to get the same dollar amount.

It's the 10th edition of the annual Singles Day event, which is also called the Double 11 shopping festival because it falls on Nov. 11. During the 24-hour period, Alibaba offered huge discounts across its e-commerce sites such as Tmall.

In 2017, the Chinese e-commerce giant saw Singles Day sales hit $25.3 billion. That easily exceeded the spending by consumers during any single U.S. shopping holiday.