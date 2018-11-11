SAP joins a growing list of software giants making big acquisitions in 2018: Here's a full rundown

Legacy tech companies have been scooping up smaller cloud and software providers in massive deals throughout 2018.

The consolidation comes as older enterprise tech companies strive to stay relevant against the juggernaut of Amazon Web Services, as well as Google's well-funded cloud play and a rising crop of nimble venture-backed start-ups.

On Sunday, SAP became the latest to enter the fray, paying $8 billion in cash for survey software company Qualtrics shortly before it planned to go public.

SAP is in good company. Here are some of the other giant deals done by big enterprise players this year: