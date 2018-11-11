And when you're plagued by these issues and cannot work, disability insurance can help you bridge the pay funding gap.

"As people go through their open enrollment, oftentimes their patience runs out after choosing their 401(k) solution, their health-care solution or their [health savings account]," said Jamie Kalamarides, president of Prudential Group Insurance. "Don't forget about disability insurance."

You may be tempted to overlook disability coverage for another reason: cost.

Disability insurance is often more expensive than term life insurance, according to financial advisor Tom West, partner at Signature Estate & Investment Advisors, which leads many to neglect the coverage.

Yet when planning for clients, West said he actually puts disability coverage high on the list of priorities.

"The probability of missing six to nine months of work because of a car accident or a broken ankle is so much exponentially higher than dying prematurely for a lot of folks who are in their younger years," West said.

Long-term disability, which ordinarily kicks in after three to six months, typically costs 1 to 3 percent of a worker's annual salary, according to Policygenius.