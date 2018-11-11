SAP is acquiring software maker Qualtrics for $8 billion

SAP is acquiring Qualtrics for $8 billion, snapping up the survey software company just before its planned IPO.

The all-cash deal has been approved by the boards of both companies and by Qualtrics shareholders, SAP said in a statement on Sunday.

Qualtrics competes with SurveyMonkey, which went public in September. Qualtrics is bigger and growing faster than SurveyMonkey and is also more profitable.

SAP has been counting on new cloud products for growth as the transition away from traditional desktop software has taken business from its core enterprise resource planning business. In October, the German software company raised its outlook following a 41 percent jump in third-quarter cloud revenues. The company said it now expects revenue growth of 7.5 percent to 8.5 percent this year, up from the prior range of 6 to 7.5 percent.

Qualtrics is the latest software company to get acquired just before its planned IPO. Cisco bought AppDynamics in 2017 right before its debut, and Workday bought Adaptive Insights earlier this year prior to an IPO.

J.P. Morgan Chase and Co. advised SAP on the deal. Qatalyst Partners, Frank Quattrone's firm, advised Qualtrics even though Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley were the listed lead banks for the IPO. Goldman and Morgan Stanley did not know about the sale, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named because the discussions were private.

Based on investor demand, the Qualtrics IPO was 13 times oversubscribed, a person familiar with the offering said.

Qualtrics gets most of its sales from subscriptions and also generates revenue from a research on demand option that existing customers can use to get feedback from "a curated group of respondents," and from professional services.

In the first half of 2018, Qualtrics recorded revenue growth of 41.7 percent to $184.2 million. By contrast, SurveyMonkey had $121.2 million in revenue during that same period, up 14 percent. After generating a profit in 2017, Qualtrics reported a $3.4 million net loss for the first six months of this year.

Qualtrics was founded in 2002 by brothers Ryan and Jared Smith and their dad, Scott, along with Stuart Orgill, who resigned from the board last year. The company had 1,915 employees as of Sept. 30, and is based in Provo, Utah.

Qualtrics has more than 9,000 customers, including BlackRock, Kellogg, Microsoft, Mastercard and Under Armour. In addition to SurveyMonkey, Qualtrics said its competitors include Aon Hewitt, Medallia and Willis Towers Watson.

This story is developing.

