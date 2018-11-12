Asia set to trade cautiously; oil prices closely watched after OPEC warning on output 

Asia markets were set to trade cautiously on Monday, as investors remained wary about global risks that include a trade fight between the U.S. and China, growth outlook, as well as oil prices.

In Australia, the ASX 200 was down 0.28 percent in early trade, with most sectors trading down. The heavily-weighted financial subindex fell 1.01 percent as shares of major banks tumbled: ANZ shares were down 3.43 percent, Commowealth Bank fell 0.2731 percent, Westpac was down 0.25 percent and the National Australia Bank declined 0.64 percent in early trade.

Nikkei futures in Chicago and Osaka pointed to a lower open for the Japanese benchmark index. Chicago futures traded at 22,125 and Osaka futures traded at 22,140, compared to the index's last close at 22,250.25.

Oil prices will also be closely watched on Monday after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies warned about surging oil output that is set to leave the crude market oversupplied in 2019.

A committee of several OPEC members and other crude exporters said that a larger group of roughly two dozen nations may have to launch a fresh round of output cuts in order to keep the oil market balanced. That announcement came as rising supply and a weaker outlook for demand have contributed to a sharp pullback in oil prices.

In the currency market, the dollar index, which measures the U.S. dollar against a basket of its peer, traded at 97.006, up from levels below 96.000 in the previous week.

Analysts said that the dollar "reasserted itself" as sentiment fell in the stock market last Friday.

The Japanese yen traded at 113.84 to the dollar while the Australian dollar traded at $0.7222.

— CNBC's Tom DiChristopher contributed to this report.