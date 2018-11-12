Australia prime minister: We are stepping up our involvement in Pacific nations

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison told CNBC on Monday that his country would increase its involvement in the Pacific.

"Australia is a principal participant in the Pacific and we are stepping up our involvement there, both strategically and economically and socially as well," Morrison said.

"It's always been a very important part of the world for us and we are significantly expanding what we're doing there," he continued.

Morrison, part of the country's Liberal political party, will be heading to Papua New Guinea for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum later this month.

The politician was previously Australia's Treasurer but assumed his new role in August after former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull was removed from office by the Liberal party.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back later for updates.