The 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid is the best family car you can buy

The Pacifica is the spiritual successor of the old Town & Country van, but it received a top-to-bottom makeover to create a more spacious, comfortable, quiet and desirable van.

Part of that is a renewed focus on technology, starting with the available Hybrid powertrain. At $49,875 as equipped, this van wasn't cheap, but it's the only plug-in hybrid van on the market. Not only do you get 33 miles of electric-only range, but the hybrid powertrain makes driving more efficient even when you haven't had a chance to plug it in.

On a trip that saw hundreds of miles of highway driving followed by a slow crawl through traffic on the George Washington Bridge and into upper Manhattan, the Pacifica delivered a staggering 29 miles per gallon. This, despite no charge in the battery to start and a car full of people and cargo.