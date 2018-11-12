CNBC set to bring together world's most influential tech leaders in China for new annual tech conference: EAST TECH WEST

NANSHA | SINGAPORE | LONDON,12 November 2018 – CNBC, the world's number one business and financial news network, today announced it will host a new, annual tech conference EAST TECH WEST in Nansha, Guangzhou.

The inaugural event will take place on November 27-29th 2018 and will bring together some of the world's most prolific business leaders to meet, network and discuss the future of technology at the heart of China's Greater Bay Area.

The three-day invite-only retreat will explore everything from Artificial Intelligence to Blockchain. The conference will be guided by eight core event themes designed to create an immersive experience for attendees, they include: AI in society, The Future of Fintech, Tech Innovation, Telecommunications, Cybersecurity, Venture Capital, Global Trade Outlook, The Greater Bay Area and The Future of Entertainment. The conference agenda will consist of panels, fire-side chats and workshops hosted by CNBC's award-winning anchors and reporters.

With a specially curated guest list and agenda, CNBC will broadcast live from the event over the three days to its global audience of business leaders and investors as well as providing immersive reporting across CNBC digital platforms.

The East Tech West agenda is filled with a prestigious roster of speakers from companies including CTrip, EY, Telenor Group, Alibaba, Snap Inc., Breyer Capital, WeWork, DiDi, JPMorgan Chase & Co amongst others.

Speaking from the East Tech West launch event held in London today, KC Sullivan, President and Managing Director at CNBC Intsernational, said: "The evolving world of technology continues to be front of mind for our global audience. That's why we're going to the heart of China's tech revolution to host East Tech West. We will explore the next big things in technology with some of the most influential business leaders on the planet."

CNBC also announced a number of partners for East Tech West 2018. The Administrative Committee of Guangzhou Nansha Development Zone will be presenting partner. GAC Group, Yuexiu Group and The Evergrande Group are named as associate partners to the event. Huawei is supporting partner.

For the latest news and updates on CNBC's East Tech West visit http://www.easttechwest.com/. Be part of the #EastTechWest conversation and follow us on Twitter.

ENDS



For media interested in covering the event, please contact:

Clarence Chen

Communications Manager, APAC

CNBC International

Clarence.Chen@CNBC.com

D: +65 6326 1123

M: +65 9852 8630

