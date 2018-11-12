Trading Nation

General Electric gets crushed, again — here's what three experts say may come next

General Electric shares plunge below $8 — Here's what four experts say to expect next
General Electric shares plunge below $8 — Here's what four experts say to expect next   

Shares of General Electric plunged on Monday to their lowest level since March 2009, extending the stock's severe losses from the prior session.

As GE briefly broke below $8 per share, experts told CNBC what investors might expect next.

  • Shawn Matthews, CEO of Hondius Capital Management, addressed General Electric's debt load and how comments about the company's liquidity unnerves investors. "Debt can be a powerful thing on the way up, and the way down. When people start talking about liquidity, that makes people incredibly scared from an investor class standpoint. So you start looking at the amount of distressed assets that there are out there. They're getting bigger. As we talked about last time, triple-Bs are four times as big as they were in the last cycle; this is going to be an issue as we move forward." He added that the Federal Reserve's planned tightening path certainly doesn't help the stock. He said, "When you were at zero interest rates, and you thought you were going to be there for a long time, there was much more money that was willing to participate in riskier assets. That's changing as interest rates have backed up," he said.
  • John Inch, analyst with Gordon Haskett, said, "Maybe they are fine for the very short term, but the problem is the stock market senses when companies are requiring to raise equity capital, and it becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy or spiral on the way down. So there's a lot that we don't know, and there's a lot that the company doesn't know. They've suspended guidance, and the company is only earning 25 to 30 cents of free cash this year. That doesn't suggest the stock is worth much more than $5 or $6, all else equal."
  • Justin Bergner, senior analyst at Gabelli & Co., has a much different view on the stock than many analysts on Wall Street. He said, "I have a positive view on the stock. I think people miss the big picture here, which is you have a good management team. You have high-quality assets at GE in aviation and health care. You have a stock trading at a big discount to its asset value. We see over $11 per share of value for health care and aviation alone, after all of the liabilities in the company, and we think there are more liquidity options than meets the eye."

Vote
Vote to see results
Total Votes:

Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
GE
---

More From Trading Nation

Videos

Trades to Watch

Trader Bios

About

Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.

Michael Santoli

Michael Santoli joined CNBC in October 2015 as a Senior Markets Commentator, based at the network's Global Headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J.  Santoli brings his extensive markets expertise to CNBC's Business Day programming, with a regular appearance on CNBC's “Closing Bell (M-F, 3PM-5PM ET).   In addition, he contributes to CNBCand CNBC PRO, writing regular articles and creating original digital videos.

Previously, Santoli was a Senior Columnist at Yahoo Finance, where he wrote analysis and commentary on the stock market, corporate news and the economy. He also appeared on Yahoo Finance video programs, where he offered insights on the most important business stories of the day, and was a regular contributor to CNBC and other networks.

Follow Michael Santoli on Twitter @michaelsantoli

Read more

Connect

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...