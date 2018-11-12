GM shares turn negative on report White House circulating draft on auto tariffs

President Donald Trump is planning on meeting with his trade team on Tuesday to discuss a draft report on tariffs, according to Bloomberg News, citing three people familiar with the matter.

Trump's focus remains on crushing foreign automakers with heavy tariffs, according to an Axios report earlier on Monday. The president reportedly sees the threat of auto tariffs as a successful negotiating tactic.

General Motors shares turned negative after the report, falling as far as $35.45 in trading. The stock closed nearly unchanged at $35.69 a share. Tariffs would be adverse to the U.S. automaker if other countries decided to retaliate.