Kellogg exploring sale of Keebler, Famous Amos and fruit snacks business

Kellogg is selling its Keebler, Famous Amos and fruit snacks businesses, making it the latest Big Food company to look to pare down to focus on its core.

The maker of Special K cereal said Monday it is focusing on its morning foods, snacks and frozen foods brands, which it will consolidate into one unit. Brands like Eggo waffles and Froot Loops comprise 80 percent of the company's revenue.

"We need to make strategic choices about our business and these brands have had difficulty competing for resources and investments within our portfolio," Chairman and CEO Steve Cahillane said in a statement. "Yet, we wholeheartedly believe these iconic and beloved brands can thrive in the portfolio of another organization that can focus on driving growth in these particular categories."

The reorganization is part of Kellogg's previously announced cost-saving program Project K. Kellogg launched Project K in 2013 to save up to $475 million annually by 2018. As part of that program, Kellogg last year said it would switch from delivering directly to stores to delivering through warehouses.

Other brands up for sale include Murray and Mother's cookies and Stretch Island fruit snacks.

Shares of Kellogg closed down a little over 1 percent, giving it a market capitalization of $22.3 billion. Year to date, its shares are down 5.41 percent.

Other big food companies, which are struggling with slowing growth, are also paring down to be more nimble as they combat their smaller competitors like Kind Bar. Campbell Soup is selling its fresh food business and Arnott's cookie and crackers. Kraft Heinz recently announced the sale of its Indian food business, Complan.