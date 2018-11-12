Here's what you need to know about the Senate runoff election in pro-Trump Mississippi

In pro-Trump Mississippi, Democrats will have one final chance this month to cut into Republicans' Senate majority.

Democratic former Agriculture Secretary Mike Espy aims to upset Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith in the Nov. 27 Senate special election runoff. Hyde-Smith, who was appointed to replace retired GOP Sen. Thad Cochran earlier this year, hopes to serve the remainder of her predecessor's term through 2020.

The Mississippi race will not swing control of the Senate on its own. With at least three projected pickups of Democratic seats in last week's election, the GOP will hold its majority in the chamber. However, an Espy shocker would give Republicans one fewer vote in a chamber that has seen its share of razor-thin votes since President Donald Trump took office in January 2017.

Three Senate results are still outstanding: the race for Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson's seat in Florida, as well as the contests for GOP-held seats in Arizona and Mississippi. If the current leaders or favorites, including Hyde-Smith, win in all of those states, Republicans would expand their Senate majority to 53-47. (Democrat Kyrsten Sinema leads in Arizona, while Republican Gov. Rick Scott has a tiny lead over Nelson in Florida.)