When Democrats take control of the House they plan to investigate the Trump administration's attempt to block AT&T (T) from acquiring Time Warner (TWX), and whether officials sought to punish Amazon (AMZN), according to Reuters.

The Koch network is mounting a multimillion-dollar campaign to push some key priorities – such as immigration reform and free-trade initiatives – the rest of this year as Democrats prepare to take over the House. (CNBC)

President Donald Trump returned from a weekend in France on Sunday to face an array of difficult political challenges, including decisions on the attorney general's job and the Robert Mueller probe into him and his administration. (USA Today)

More than 200 people were missing early this morning in California's deadliest and most destructive blaze on record, one of two fires raging in the state which have killed at least 31 people and forced massive evacuations. (Reuters)

The New York Times reported that over a year before journalist Jamal Khashoggi's death, Saudi intelligence officials close to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed hiring companies to kill Iranian enemies of the kingdom.

Former Starbucks (SBUX) Chairman and CEO Howard Schultz is putting together an elite public relations team as he prepares to release a civic-minded new book and considers running for president in the 2020 elections. (CNBC)

Rocket Lab put seven spacecraft in orbit over the weekend with its first commercial launch, as the company grew its lead in the burgeoning small rocket industry. Rocket Lab's Electron rocket is priced at about $5.7 million a launch. (CNBC)

CNBC has learned e-cigarette manufacturer Juul will stop selling fruity flavors like mango and cucumber from brick-and-mortar stores in response to the Food and Drug Administration's request to curb "epidemic" levels of teen vaping.