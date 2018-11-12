Morning Brief

Oil prices bounce | Apple wins Singles Day | The Grinch tops the box office

BY THE NUMBERS

U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning as benchmark American oil prices snap a 10-session losing streak. Despite sliding Friday, Wall Street still posted positive weekly gains. The Dow saw its best week March. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq saw their second straight positive week. (CNBC)

* Mark Mobius says it's time to buy stocks in emerging markets (CNBC)

International oil prices rose as much as 2 percent this morning, before giving up some of those gains, as Saudi Arabia said OPEC and its partners believed demand was softening enough to warrant an output cut of 1 million barrels per day. U.S. crude remains however in bear market territory. (CNBC)

* Saudi Aramco IPO on track for 2021: CEO(CNBC)

There are only a few quarterly earnings reports out today. However, retail earnings kick off tomorrow with Home (HD) Depot, and Macy's (M), Walmart (WMT) and J.C. Penney (JCP) later this week. (CNBC)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

When Democrats take control of the House they plan to investigate the Trump administration's attempt to block AT&T (T) from acquiring Time Warner (TWX), and whether officials sought to punish Amazon (AMZN), according to Reuters.

The Koch network is mounting a multimillion-dollar campaign to push some key priorities – such as immigration reform and free-trade initiatives – the rest of this year as Democrats prepare to take over the House. (CNBC)

President Donald Trump returned from a weekend in France on Sunday to face an array of difficult political challenges, including decisions on the attorney general's job and the Robert Mueller probe into him and his administration. (USA Today)

More than 200 people were missing early this morning in California's deadliest and most destructive blaze on record, one of two fires raging in the state which have killed at least 31 people and forced massive evacuations. (Reuters)

The New York Times reported that over a year before journalist Jamal Khashoggi's death, Saudi intelligence officials close to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed hiring companies to kill Iranian enemies of the kingdom.

Former Starbucks (SBUX) Chairman and CEO Howard Schultz is putting together an elite public relations team as he prepares to release a civic-minded new book and considers running for president in the 2020 elections. (CNBC)

Rocket Lab put seven spacecraft in orbit over the weekend with its first commercial launch, as the company grew its lead in the burgeoning small rocket industry. Rocket Lab's Electron rocket is priced at about $5.7 million a launch. (CNBC)

CNBC has learned e-cigarette manufacturer Juul will stop selling fruity flavors like mango and cucumber from brick-and-mortar stores in response to the Food and Drug Administration's request to curb "epidemic" levels of teen vaping.

STOCKS TO WATCH

SAP (SAP) is acquiring Qualtrics for $8 billion, snapping up the survey software company just before its planned IPO. The all-cash deal has been approved by the boards of both companies and by Qualtrics shareholders.

Private equity firm Veritas Capital and hedge fund Elliott Management have agreed to acquire U.S. healthcare software maker Athenahealth (ATHN) for $5.5 billion in cash, Reuters reported, citing sources.

Apple (AAPL) was the top-selling mobile phone brand during Alibaba's record-breaking 24-hour Singles Day shopping event, beating its Chinese rivals. Chinese players Huawei and Xiaomi were second and third, respectively.

Japan's SoftBank won approval to conduct an initial public offering of its domestic telecoms business.The IPO is expected be one of the biggest ever worldwide, and will provide it with funds to pay down debt.

WATERCOOLER

"Dr. Seuss' The Grinch," based on the 1957 book "How the Grinch Stole Christmas," scored big at the box office this weekend. In North America, it took in a strong $66 million. The film cost about $75 million to make. (NY Times)

