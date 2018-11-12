OPEC and its allies have agreed that technical analysis of the energy market shows a need to cut oil supply from 1 million barrels per day (bpd) from October levels, Saudi Arabia's energy minister Khalid al-Falih said Monday.
Speaking at the ADIPEC oil summit in Abu Dhabi on Monday, al-Falih said: "If all things remain equal, and they almost certainly will not as things will change — it is a dynamic market — then the technical analysis we saw yesterday … tells us that there will need to be a reduction of supply from October levels approaching a million barrels."
His comments follow a meeting between some of the world's top exporters at the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) meeting on Sunday, which showed two of the world's biggest oil producers were at odds over what the OPEC and non-OPEC alliance should do next.