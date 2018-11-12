Saudi Arabia said shortly after the JMMC meeting that while it would not overreact to falling oil prices, it would be prepared to reduce crude output in the near-term if necessary.

This appeared to be an abrupt turnabout from OPEC's September meeting, when some of the world's leading oil producers were talking about pumping extra oil onto the market in order to help soothe intensifying supply shock fears.

Meanwhile, Russia has urged OPEC and its partners to proceed with caution, saying the group must be careful not to make any "hasty" policy decisions.

The next full OPEC meeting, when any policy decision will be voted on, is scheduled to take place in Vienna, Austria on December 6.

"The consensus is we are going to do whatever it takes to balance the market. If that means trimming supplies by a million (bpd), we will," Saudi Arabia's al-Falih said Monday.

About two dozen exporting nations began capping their output in 2017 in a bid to drain a global crude glut. The group agreed in June to restore some of that output, and producers with spare capacity have been pumping more oil since then.