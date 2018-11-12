Saudi Arabia's energy minister says there are no plans to abolish OPEC

Saudi Arabia is not preparing for a break-up of OPEC, Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said Monday, adding the group will continue as the global central bank for oil markets for a long time.

It comes shortly after reports surfaced Thursday suggesting Saudi Arabia's top government-funded think tank had been studying the potential impact on oil markets should the influential 14-member alliance breakup.

"There is no consideration whatsoever to eliminate OPEC," al-Falih said at the ADIPEC oil summit in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

"The reason they call them think tanks is because they want to think outside the box," he added.