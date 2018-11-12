Tariffs are having a negative impact for only about 9 percent of companies, earnings calls show

Tariff concerns remain a key talking point on Wall Street when dissecting the market volatility fit over the past month, but the issue seems to be carrying less heft among corporate executives.
Commentary that has accompanied third-quarter profit reports has taken less of a focus on the back-and-forth trade levies the U.S. and its trading partners, primarily China, have implemented in recent months.
President Donald Trump has railed against the burgeoning U.S. trade deficit, and Wall Street strategists have been expressing concern that the tariff battles could endanger economic growth and hit profit margins.
But with earnings season nearly completed, about one-third of the companies reporting so far have used the word "tariffs" during their conference calls in any context, with the number citing a negative impact only a fraction of that. Total tariff mentions came from 138 of the S&P 500 companies, down from the 157 that had used the term following second-quarter reports, according to FactSet data.