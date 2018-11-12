Trump warns OPEC against cutting oil production: 'Prices should be much lower based on supply'

President Donald Trump on Monday tweeted that he hopes OPEC does not cut oil output, the same day Saudi Arabia's energy minister said the cartel and its allies may need to throttle back production by about 1 million barrels per day.

"Hopefully, Saudi Arabia and OPEC will not be cutting oil production. Oil prices should be much lower based on supply!" he wrote on Twitter.

The tweet marks Trump's latest attempt to influence OPEC policy on Twitter. The president has tweeted at the 15-nation producer group several times this year, blaming it for rising oil prices and ordering its members to take steps to tamp down the cost of crude.

Trump's latest broadside comes on the heels of a sharp pullback in oil prices that has seen U.S. crude plunge into a bear market and post its longest losing streak in more than 34 years. Prices tumbled over the last five weeks as global equity markets sold-off, crude supplies rose and the outlook for growth in oil demand weakened.

The sudden reversal has forced OPEC and a group of crude exporters including Russia to rethink how they are managing the global oil market.

On Sunday, a committee representing the group said oil supply is growing faster than demand, suggesting the alliance may have to launch a fresh round of production cuts. The same day, Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al Falih said the kingdom's oil shipment would fall by 500,000 bpd in December.

On Monday, Falih told an oil conference in Abu Dhabi that technical analysis suggests "there will need to be a reduction of supply from October levels approaching a million barrels" from the alliance.

The oil producers began capping their output in January 2017 in order to end a global crude glut, a policy that succeeded in draining stockpiles and boosting prices. The group agreed in June to restore some of that output as prices rose to 3½-year highs as the market braced for the renewal of U.S. sanctions on Iran.

Trump began tweeting at OPEC in April, two months before the group's June oil policy meeting. His latest tweet comes just weeks before the alliance's next gathering.

The Trump administration is largely relying on Saudi Arabia to continue hiking output in order to offset the impact of its sanctions on Iran, OPEC's third biggest producer. The sanctions have wiped out about 1 million bpd of Iranian crude exports.

Energy analysts widely attribute this year's oil price rally to the sanctions. Oil prices hit nearly four-year highs last month as the market braced for the loss of Iran's barrels.

Trump's administration is applying pressure to Iran's economy in order to get its leaders to accept tougher restrictions on its nuclear program and end their support of militant groups throughout the Middle East.