As Pence embarks on his Asia tour, America's Indo-Pacific strategy will be under scrutiny

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence is expected to lay out details of Washington's free and open Indo-Pacific vision during his Asia tour this week. He will be representing President Donald Trump at the U.S.-ASEAN Summit and Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation forum, visiting Australia, Japan, Papua New Guinea and Singapore.

"We seek an Indo-Pacific — from the United States to India, from Japan to Australia, and everywhere in between — where sovereignty is respected, where commerce flows unhindered and where independent nations are masters of their own destinies," Pence wrote in a Washington Post commentary ahead of his visit.

He reiterated: "Authoritarianism and aggression have no place in the Indo-Pacific region" — a possible reference to China which has been flexing its military and economic might in the region.

But even before the U.S. began calling for a free and open Indo-Pacific, both Japan and Indonesia already introduced their own policy blueprints for the region.

Jakarta was the first to push for an Indo-Pacific policy, followed by Tokyo and then Washington. All of them refer to the same geography — the triangular area between the Pacific and Indian Oceans, bordered by Japan, India and Australia.

But Indonesia's vision doesn't seem to harmonize with the proposals of Japan and the U.S., which are both associated with containing China.