For the first time in 10 years, the federal government has updated its recommendations on how much physical activity Americans should be getting.

The new Physical Activity Guidelines for American Adults recommend at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity movement each week, such as walking, running or biking. That's about 21 minutes of movement each day.

According to the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), roughly 80 percent of adults don't meet this requirement. NPR reports that U.S. workers today burn 140 fewer calories than workers in 1960, because they move around the office less.

"The new guidelines demonstrate that, based on the best science, everyone can dramatically improve their health just by moving – anytime, anywhere and by any means that gets you active," said Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) assistant secretary Adm. Brett Giroir in a release.

The previous guidelines, released in 2008, indicated that only periods of activity of at least 10 minutes could count towards the 150-minute weekly goal, but the updated guidelines say that any type of movement in any amount can contribute to the total. The report also recommends that as part of those150 minutes adults should be completing muscle-strengthening workouts two or more days per week. According to JAMA, this can include any type of weight-lifting or resistance training.