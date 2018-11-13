Amazon is receiving up to $2.2 billion in performance-based incentives from New York City, Northern Virginia and Nashville, according to a release from the company.

Amazon ended its year-long search for its "second headquarters" with an announcement Tuesday morning.

Amazon says it's investing $5 billion and will create more than 50,000 new high-paying jobs in two new main offices in Long Island City, a neighborhood in Queens, New York; and National Landing, a neighborhood in Arlington, Virginia. It also announced a new Operations Center of Excellence in Nashville, Tenn., which it claims will create 5,000 more jobs.