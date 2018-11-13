Apple products, rent, college and 12 other things Americans say cost too much

Americans generally agree that some pricey things and experiences are worth splurging on, the survey finds. Over half of people are willing to invest in more expensive items that will last longer, while only 21 percent are more likely to purchase cheaper, trendier stuff.
High earners are even more inclined to keep value top of mind. While just under 40 percent of those earning $50,000 or less say they'd be likely to invest in an expensive item, nearly 70 percent of those earning $70,000 or more say the same.
Meanwhile, those who do skimp on price often end up regretting it: 79 percent of respondents say they've bought something on the cheaper side that they later wished they hadn't after realizing it wasn't up to their standard of quality.
If you're on the fence about where to invest and where to save, check out 18 things that are worth paying extra for and five items that you should never pay full price for.
