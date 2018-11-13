Apple's European suppliers got whacked on Monday, but it's a different story Tuesday

European tech stocks rebounded on Tuesday as hopes of a U.S.-China trade deal outweighed concerns about soft demand for Apple's iPhones.

Europe's tech sector rose nearly 1 percent after dropping around 4 percent on Monday, as stocks recovered from a U.S. stock sell-off led by Apple.

Apple shares dropped 5 percent on Monday after Lumentum, a laser manufacturer that makes 3-D technology for iPhone's face-recognition function, cut its outlook for next quarter. Shares of Lumentum plummeted nearly 33 percent after the company reported a request from one of its biggest customers to "materially reduce" shipments to them. Lumentum did not name Apple in the report but listed the iPhone maker as its largest customer in filing for fiscal year 2018.