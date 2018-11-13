Asia Markets

Australian shares fall after Dow tumbles overnight

  • Stocks in Australia traded lower in the morning.
  • Overnight on Wall Street, the major stock indexes saw a sell-off, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunging by more than 600 points.

Stocks in Australia were lower in the morning on the back of the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling by more than 600 points overnight.

The ASX 200 fell 1.66 percent in early trade, with almost all sectors in negative territory. Energy stocks fell by 1.83 percent while the heavily weighted financial subindex saw losses of 2.32 percent.

Shares of Australia's so-called Big Four banks saw sharp declines: Australia and New Zealand Banking Group shed 2.09 percent, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lost 1.3 percent and National Australia Bank was lower by 1.59 percent. Westpac saw the largest percentage decline among the four, falling by more than 5 percent.

Meanwhile, futures pointed to a lower open for Japan's Nikkei 225. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 21,800 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 21,840. The index last closed at 22,269.88.

Wall Street sell-off

In overnight market action on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 602 points to close at 25,387.18 while the Nasdaq Composite declined 2.8 percent to 7,200.87 by the closing bell. The S&P 500 also saw losses of 2 percent to close at 2,726.22.

In late-afternoon trading, the major indexes hit their lows of the day after Bloomberg News reported the White House was circulating a draft report on auto tariffs.

Axios reported that President Donald Trump thinks threatening more tariffs on overseas-made cars is his best negotiating tactic on trade. The report said Trump has told aides he was able to get a better trade deal with Canada because he threatened Prime Minister Justin Trudeau with levies on cars made in Canada.

Trump has considered slapping a 25 percent charge on cars made outside the U.S. since earlier in the year.

The Axios report comes ahead of a highly-anticipated meeting bewteen Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping later this month at the G-20 summit.

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 97.646 after its rally from around the 97 handle yesterday.

The dollar's recent strength has raised concerns among some investors over its impact on earnings growth.

Meanwhile, the Japanese yen, which is widely seen as a safe haven currency, was at 113.79 against the greenback after strengthening from levels above 114.1 in the previous session. The Australian dollar traded at $0.7176 after sliding from levels above $0.723 yesterday.

— CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report.

