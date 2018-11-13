Australian shares fall after Dow tumbles overnight

Stocks in Australia were lower in the morning on the back of the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling by more than 600 points overnight.

The ASX 200 fell 1.66 percent in early trade, with almost all sectors in negative territory. Energy stocks fell by 1.83 percent while the heavily weighted financial subindex saw losses of 2.32 percent.

Shares of Australia's so-called Big Four banks saw sharp declines: Australia and New Zealand Banking Group shed 2.09 percent, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lost 1.3 percent and National Australia Bank was lower by 1.59 percent. Westpac saw the largest percentage decline among the four, falling by more than 5 percent.

Meanwhile, futures pointed to a lower open for Japan's Nikkei 225. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 21,800 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 21,840. The index last closed at 22,269.88.