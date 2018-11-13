Cramer's lightning round: Dropbox's stock is a buy even after the tech sell-off   

Dropbox Inc.: "We talked to [CEO] Drew Houston when we were out at Dreamforce. He told a great story and then we got this incredible tech sell-off. Then he reported and the numbers were great. Buy, buy, buy!"

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile: "We're going to stay away from that. Known stories mean no edge; no edge means we're not going to make any money with it."

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.: "In that genre, we like Mylan more. [CEO] Heather Bresch is doing a good job on the turn."

Linde PLC: "It's going to be a powerhouse [when the Praxair deal closes]. I happen to love industrial gases and I happen to like Linde very much. I would take advantage of this decline. Not all at once, please. Do some buying."

Salesforce.com Inc.: "Salesforce is a key position for ActionAlertsPlus.com[, Cramer's charitable trust]. I've got a big conference call tomorrow at 11:30 where we're going to talk about why Salesforce fits the mode of what you want to own."

Iqiyi Inc.: "I have enough problems with the Netflix of America. I don't need the Netflix of China. We are going to say don't buy."