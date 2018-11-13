Millennials, you can win the holidays without going broke

Plan now and avoid buyer's remorse.

That's the advice from personal finance website Money Under 30, which found millennials are less price-sensitive and twice as likely as the general population not to know their credit scores.

The site asked 612 adults, including 159 millennials, in April about their finances and what they thought about their own financial futures.

Overall, the survey confirmed millennials lack much of the basic knowledge a person needs to have healthy financial life, says Yoni Dayan, senior editor at Money Under 30.

A third don't know their credit scores. Half aren't contributing to a retirement savings plan, and 10 percent don't even know whether they're saving for retirement.