It's something I get to experience as a producer for CNBC's "Secret Lives of the Super Rich" — there are no precious metals adorning my studio apartment in New York City, so it's a sight to behold.

The owner of the estate spared no expense and spent five years building the one-of-a-kind, Neoclassical castle. And now that his architectural masterpiece is complete, he's decided to auction off the property to the highest bidder on Nov. 15 — with no reserve.

So this is my last chance to see the place.

The mansion is in Hillsboro Beach, half way between Miami and Palm Beach. It sits on a strip of land with the Intracoastal Waterway in front and the Atlantic out back. If I had a 220-foot yacht this would be the perfect place for it.

It's a beautiful day in South Florida (though the mansion is built to withstand a Category 5 Hurricane, with a backup generator system that could keep the place running smoothly for 10 days), and as I walk up the raised circular limestone driveway, I feel the sun and ocean breeze on my face. A 29-foot-high fountain rises up from the courtyard below.