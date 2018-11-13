Here are the seven senators most likely to lose their seats in 2020

A generous Senate map in last week's midterm elections helped Republicans to keep a majority in the chamber even as they lost control of the House.

The GOP will not have such an easy path in 2020.

So far, Republicans have unseated three Democratic senators in this year's midterms, while Democrats have won two GOP-held Senate seats, according to projections. Depending on how a recount in Florida and runoff in Mississippi play out, Republicans could hold their current 51 seats or expand their majority to 53 seats in January. The election could have gone worse for Democrats: 26 Democratic senators and independents who caucus with them faced re-election this year, while only nine Republican-held seats were up for grabs.

The parties will battle on a more balanced map two years from now. The GOP is expected to defend 22 seats, including a special election for the late Sen. John McCain's office, while Democrats are set to face re-election in 12 states.

As the GOP will likely expand its majority when all the 2018 ballots are counted and most of the senators running in 2020 appear safe, Democrats still have a difficult path to a majority. Both parties have a few good opportunities to unseat incumbents in the next congressional elections.

Here are the seven Senate seats most likely to flip in 2020, although the dynamics could change depending on whether all incumbents seek re-election. The graphics include margins of victory for recent presidential and Senate races in the states.