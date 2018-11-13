Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Blue Apron, Tilray and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Blue Apron shares dropped as much as 5 percent during the extended session Tuesday after the meal-kit service announced it would take strategic actions to improve its profitability, including a 4 percent reduction of its workforce.

Tilray shares dropped over 5 percent after hours when the Canadian pharmaceutical and cannabis company reported an adjusted loss of 8 cents. Tilray reported $10.05 million in revenue this quarter, which Tilray CEO Brendan Kennedy says is from medical use. Kennedy said he expects to see Canadian adult use revenue next quarter following Canada's legalization of cannabis in October. Tilray stock has seen massive swings since it became a listed company on the Nasdaq in July.

SurveyMonkey shares rose nearly 6 percent after the company released its first earnings report as a public company. The company reported $65.2 million in revenue, compared with $55.3 million in the year-ago quarter, an 18 percent increase.



