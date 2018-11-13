T-Mobile just let students redesign a crucial part of its website and this is what happened

The task was part of a partnership with Adobe, which has run an annual analytics challenge since 2005, where teams of students compete to win a $35,000 prize as well as potential employment. MGM Resorts International, Sony PlayStation, Starwood and Lenovo are some of the companies that have run challenges, with entrants given access to Adobe's technology to solve live business problems.

The winning team focused on streamlining the digital experience with T-Mobile and presented a simplified version of the online path a potential customer might take, estimating their improvements would make T-Mobile an additional $8.1 million in annual revenue.

"Sometimes it takes an external fresh pair of eyes to say: 'This is really hard to find'," Richardson said. Watching the students' presentations wasn't always an easy experience, he added. "And it was a little bit of a dentist's chair experience sitting through six finalist teams run through how terrible they felt (parts of the website experience) was."

The winning team from the University of Utah also made Richardson reevaluate the importance of store visits and customer service calls.

"They said: 'Right, we went and real-world tested this. We went to stores, we called the numbers. We walked through, we mystery shopped,' ... Well you know we probably don't do that enough, so you know we feel like we know our service, but do we? And do we keep testing it on a very regular basis?"

Richardson expects to fly 20 semifinalists from the challenge to its head office in the Seattle area for introductions to the company and intends to hire ten people.