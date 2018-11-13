If you're a fashion designer, odds are you're based in New York state. Work in a quarry? Oklahoma is likely home.

That's because each of these states employs a higher share of workers in these jobs than the national average. Fashion designer, for example, isn't the most common job in the Empire State, but you're five times more likely to run into one there than in the rest of the country.

To determine the job most unique to each state, CNBC Make It analyzed data collected by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) that measures "location quotient," or the concentration of a specific occupation's workforce in a single state as compared to the national average.

The higher the location quotient, the more clustered a workforce is in a single geographic area. Some states' most unique jobs will have an outsize score. Washington, D.C.'s quotient of 117.08 for political scientists, for example, emphasizes politics as the city's biggest employer.

But other places, like Pennsylvania, have more diverse economies that aren't particularly dominated by one industry or job. Pennsylvania's most unique role, ambulance driver, earns a score of 3.66, which is above but still fairly close to the national average. Some states share the same most unique job. Logging worker is the most unique job in both Oregon and Washington, because the logging industry is heavily concentrated in both states and generates a number of jobs that far surpasses the national average.

Read on to see what job is most heavily represented in your state as compared to the nation, as well as exactly how many people in the state hold the title, what it pays there, and the BLS description of the job.