VISIT CNBC.COM

Careers

Careers

The jobs most unique to each US state

Iowa farmer.
Kirk Edwards | Getty Images
Iowa farmer.

If you're a fashion designer, odds are you're based in New York state. Work in a quarry? Oklahoma is likely home.

That's because each of these states employs a higher share of workers in these jobs than the national average. Fashion designer, for example, isn't the most common job in the Empire State, but you're five times more likely to run into one there than in the rest of the country.

To determine the job most unique to each state, CNBC Make It analyzed data collected by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) that measures "location quotient," or the concentration of a specific occupation's workforce in a single state as compared to the national average.

The higher the location quotient, the more clustered a workforce is in a single geographic area. Some states' most unique jobs will have an outsize score. Washington, D.C.'s quotient of 117.08 for political scientists, for example, emphasizes politics as the city's biggest employer.

But other places, like Pennsylvania, have more diverse economies that aren't particularly dominated by one industry or job. Pennsylvania's most unique role, ambulance driver, earns a score of 3.66, which is above but still fairly close to the national average. Some states share the same most unique job. Logging worker is the most unique job in both Oregon and Washington, because the logging industry is heavily concentrated in both states and generates a number of jobs that far surpasses the national average.

Read on to see what job is most heavily represented in your state as compared to the nation, as well as exactly how many people in the state hold the title, what it pays there, and the BLS description of the job.

Alabama: Tire builders

Goodyear Eagle racing tires are prepped in the Goodyear building.
Patrick Smith | Getty Images Sport | Getty Images
Goodyear Eagle racing tires are prepped in the Goodyear building.

Location Quotient: 6.91
Jobs: 2,040
Annual Mean Wage: $46,740
BLS Description: "Operate machines to build tires."

Alaska: Mining machine operators

Drill operator, Mining Exploration, Quebec, Canada
Construction Photography/Avalon | Hulton Archive | Getty Images

Location Quotient: 60.6
Jobs: 380
Annual Mean Wage: $52,470
Description: " All mining machine operators not listed separately."

Arizona: Astronomers

UKRAINE-POLAND-ASTRONOMY-METEOROLOGY-TOURISM
SERGEI SUPINSKY | AFP | Getty Images

Location Quotient: 6.31
Jobs: 240
Annual Mean Wage: $97,290
Description: "Observe, research and interpret astronomical phenomena to increase basic knowledge or apply such information to practical problems."

Arkansas: Forest fire inspectors and prevention specialists

The Blanchard Springs Recreation Area in Arkansas.
Jeff Greenberg | Universal Images Group | Getty Images
The Blanchard Springs Recreation Area in Arkansas.

Location Quotient: 11.41
Jobs: 190
Annual Mean Wage: $34,240
Description: "Enforce fire regulations, inspect forest for fire hazards and recommend forest fire prevention or control measures. May report forest fires and weather conditions."

California: Farmworkers and laborers

Laborers pick strawberries at J.R. Organics Farm in Escondido, California, in 2014. 
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Laborers pick strawberries at J.R. Organics Farm in Escondido, California, in 2014. 

Location Quotient: 5.74
Jobs: 189,930
Annual Mean Wage: $24,870
Description: "Manually plant, cultivate and harvest vegetables, fruits, nuts, horticultural specialties and field crops. Use hand tools, such as shovels, trowels, hoes, tampers, pruning hooks, shears and knives. Duties may include tilling soil and applying fertilizers; transplanting, weeding, thinning or pruning crops; applying pesticides; or cleaning, grading, sorting, packing and loading harvested products. May construct trellises, repair fences and farm buildings, or participate in irrigation activities."

Colorado: Atmospheric and space scientists

Scientists of an aerospace control center follow a rocket launch.
picture alliance | picture alliance | Getty Images
Scientists of an aerospace control center follow a rocket launch.

Location Quotient: 7.36
Jobs: 1,180
Annual Mean Wage: $94,200
Description: "Investigate atmospheric phenomena and interpret meteorological data, gathered by surface and air stations, satellites, and radar to prepare reports and forecasts for public and other uses. Includes weather analysts and forecasters whose functions require the detailed knowledge of meteorology."

Connecticut: Athletes

The women's elite runners start the Boston Marathon starting line in Hopkinton, MA on April 16, 2018.
David L. Ryan | The Boston Globe | Getty Images
The women's elite runners start the Boston Marathon starting line in Hopkinton, MA on April 16, 2018.

Location Quotient: 4.15
Jobs: 540
Annual Mean Wage: $71,670
Description: "Compete in athletic events."

Delaware: Meat, poultry, and fish cutters and trimmers

Workers pull a swordfish out of the ice for slicing at a Whole Foods warehouse in Landover, Maryland.
The Washington Post | The Washington Post | Getty Images
Workers pull a swordfish out of the ice for slicing at a Whole Foods warehouse in Landover, Maryland.

Location Quotient: 11.25
Jobs: 5,350
Annual Mean Wage: $25,570
Description: "Use hand or hand tools to perform routine cutting and trimming of meat, poultry and seafood."

District of Columbia: Political scientists

Investiture Ceremony Held At U.S. Supreme Court For Justice Brett Kavanaugh
Mark Wilson | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Location Quotient: 117.08
Jobs: 3,670
Annual Mean Wage: $118,260
Description: "Study the origin, development and operation of political systems. May study topics, such as public opinion, political decision-making and ideology. May analyze the structure and operation of governments, as well as various political entities. May conduct public opinion surveys, analyze election results, or analyze public documents."

Florida: Miscellaneous construction and related workers

A contractor cuts a brick outside a home.
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images
A contractor cuts a brick outside a home.

Location Quotient: 5.16
Jobs: 10,580
Annual Mean Wage: $38,880
Description: "All other construction and related workers not listed separately, including segmental pavers who lay out, cut and place segmental paving units."

Georgia: Textile winding, twisting and drawing out machine setters, operators and tenders

An employee works on a flax winding machine.
PHILIPPE HUGUEN | AFP | Getty Images
An employee works on a flax winding machine.

Location Quotient: 12.74
Jobs: 11,900
Annual Mean Wage: $29,340
Description: "Set up, operate or tend machines that wind or twist textiles; or draw out and combine sliver, such as wool, hemp or synthetic fibers. Includes slubber machine and drawing frame operators."

Hawaii: Airfield operations specialists

Electric aircraft tractor
picture alliance | picture alliance | Getty Images

Location Quotient: 18.24
Jobs: 780
Annual Mean Wage: $45,300
Description: "Ensure the safe takeoff and landing of commercial and military aircraft. Duties include coordination between air-traffic control and maintenance personnel; dispatching; using airfield landing and navigational aids; implementing airfield safety procedures; monitoring and maintaining flight records; and applying knowledge of weather information."

Idaho: Forest and conservation technicians

Boise National Forest in Idaho.
Education Images | Universal Images Group | Getty Images
Boise National Forest in Idaho.

Location Quotient: 15.24
Jobs: 2,240
Annual Mean Wage: $37,270
Description: "Provide technical assistance regarding the conservation of soil, water, forests, or related natural resources. May compile data pertaining to size, content, condition and other characteristics of forest tracts, under the direction of foresters; or train and lead forest workers in forest propagation, fire prevention and suppression. May assist conservation scientists in managing, improving, and protecting rangelands and wildlife habitats."

Illinois: Occupational therapy aides

USA - Medicine - UCLA's First Hand Transplant
Ann Johansson | Corbis Historical | Getty Images

Location Quotient: 7
Jobs: 2,250
Annual Mean Wage: $32,330
Description: "Under close supervision of an occupational therapist or occupational therapy assistant, perform only delegated, selected or routine tasks in specific situations. These duties include preparing patient and treatment room."

Indiana: Engine and other machine assemblers

Inside Graco Inc. Ahead Of Manufacturing Production Figures
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Location Quotient: 5.39
Jobs: 4,310
Annual Mean Wage: $48,990
Description: "Construct, assemble or rebuild machines, such as engines, turbines and similar equipment used in such industries as construction, extraction, textiles and paper manufacturing."

Iowa: Agricultural and food science technicians

A laboratory technician slices freshly baked muffins during baking enzyme testing.
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images
A laboratory technician slices freshly baked muffins during baking enzyme testing.

Location Quotient: 7.89
Jobs: 1,790
Annual Mean Wage: $47,900
Description: "Work with agricultural and food scientists in food, fiber and animal research, production and processing; and assist with animal breeding and nutrition. Conduct tests and experiments to improve yield and quality of crops or to increase the resistance of plants and animals to disease or insects. Includes technicians who assist food scientists or technologists in the research and development of production technology, quality control, packaging, processing and use of foods."

Kansas: Aircraft structure, surfaces, rigging and systems assemblers

A worker fits a part to a wing of a partially-finished passenger plane of the A320 series in an assembly hall.
Sean Gallup | Getty Images News | Getty Images
A worker fits a part to a wing of a partially-finished passenger plane of the A320 series in an assembly hall.

Location Quotient: 19.92
Jobs: 7,870
Annual Mean Wage: $54,460
Description: "Assemble, fit, fasten and install parts of airplanes, space vehicles or missiles, such as tails, wings, fuselage, bulkheads, stabilizers, landing gear, rigging and control equipment, or heating and ventilating systems."

Kentucky: Mine shuttle car operators

Diamond mining in Yakutia, Russia
Alexander Ryumin | TASS | Getty Images

Location Quotient: 16.94
Jobs: 340
Annual Mean Wage: $50,370
Description: "Operate diesel or electric-powered shuttle car in underground mine to transport materials from working face to mine cars or conveyor."

Louisiana: Sailors and marine oilers

A man repairs a shrimp boat on a quiet bayou in Chauvin, Louisiana.
AFP | AFP | Getty Images
A man repairs a shrimp boat on a quiet bayou in Chauvin, Louisiana.

Location Quotient: 15.06
Jobs: 6,220
Annual Mean Wage: $46,870
Description: "Stand watch to look for obstructions in path of vessel, measure water depth, turn wheel on bridge, or use emergency equipment as directed by captain, mate, or pilot. Break out, rig, overhaul, and store cargo-handling gear, stationary rigging, and running gear. Perform a variety of maintenance tasks to preserve the painted surface of the ship and to maintain line and ship equipment. Must hold government-issued certification and tankerman certification when working aboard liquid-carrying vessels. Includes able seamen and ordinary seamen."

Maine: Shoe machine operators and tenders

A worker uses a die-cutting machine to cut out shapes of leather to be sewn into boots at the L.L. Bean manufacturing facility in Brunswick, Maine.
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images
A worker uses a die-cutting machine to cut out shapes of leather to be sewn into boots at the L.L. Bean manufacturing facility in Brunswick, Maine.

Location Quotient: 24.76
Jobs: 360
Annual Mean Wage: $31,170
Description: "Operate or tend a variety of machines to join, decorate, reinforce, or finish shoes and shoe parts."

Maryland: Astronomers

An astronomer sets up a telescope to watch a 'blood moon' eclipse.
SIMON MAINA | AFP | Getty Images
An astronomer sets up a telescope to watch a 'blood moon' eclipse.

Location Quotient: 13.78
Jobs: 520
Annual Mean Wage: $125,700
Description: "Observe, research and interpret astronomical phenomena to increase basic knowledge or apply such information to practical problems."

Massachusetts: Biochemists and biophysicists

Research chemist performs a DNA hybridization analysis.
Smith Collection/Gado | Archive Photos | Getty Images
Research chemist performs a DNA hybridization analysis.

Location Quotient: 6.05
Jobs: 4,100
Annual Mean Wage: $111,350
Description: "Study the chemical composition or physical principles of living cells and organisms, their electrical and mechanical energy, and related phenomena. May conduct research to further understanding of the complex chemical combinations and reactions involved in metabolism, reproduction, growth, and heredity. May determine the effects of foods, drugs, serums, hormones and other substances on tissues and vital processes of living organisms."

Michigan: Model makers, metal and plastic

Workers inspect a vehicle body during production of a sedan.
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Workers inspect a vehicle body during production of a sedan.

Location Quotient: 9.34
Jobs: 1,630
Annual Mean Wage: $61,320
Description: "Set up and operate machines, such as lathes, milling and engraving machines, and jig borers to make working models of metal or plastic objects. Includes template makers."

Minnesota: Radio operators

A ham radio operator communicating with those in the path of a hurricane. 
Jeff Greenberg | Universal Images Group | Getty Images
A ham radio operator communicating with those in the path of a hurricane. 

Location Quotient: 8.18
Jobs: 120
Annual Mean Wage: $53,270
Description: "Receive and transmit communications using radiotelephone equipment in accordance with government regulations. May repair equipment."

Mississippi: Fabric and apparel patternmakers

A worker cutting a sewing pattern at a clothing factory.
Sergei Malgavko | TASS | Getty Images
A worker cutting a sewing pattern at a clothing factory.

Location Quotient: 18.06
Jobs: 680
Annual Mean Wage: $35,140
Description: "Draw and construct sets of precision master fabric patterns or layouts. May also mark and cut fabrics and apparel."

Missouri: Shoe machine operators and tenders

A factory worker at the New Balance shoe factory operates machinery.
Adam Glanzman | Getty Images News | Getty Images
A factory worker at the New Balance shoe factory operates machinery.

Location Quotient: 5.7
Jobs: 390
Annual Mean Wage: $27,120
Description: "Operate or tend a variety of machines to join, decorate, reinforce or finish shoes and shoe parts."

Montana: Forest and conservation technicians

Bighorn National Forest in Montana on July 9, 2018.
NurPhoto | NurPhoto | Getty Images
Bighorn National Forest in Montana on July 9, 2018.

Location Quotient: 21.64
Jobs: 2,140
Annual Mean Wage: $36,460
Description: "Provide technical assistance regarding the conservation of soil, water, forests, or related natural resources. May compile data pertaining to size, content, condition, and other characteristics of forest tracts, under the direction of foresters; or train and lead forest workers in forest propagation, fire prevention and suppression. May assist conservation scientists in managing, improving and protecting rangelands and wildlife habitats."

Nebraska: Dredge operators

A dredger works to deepen a lake port because barges are unable to use the port due to the low water levels slowing down the transport of perishable crops.
Carolyn Cole | Los Angeles Times | Getty Images
A dredger works to deepen a lake port because barges are unable to use the port due to the low water levels slowing down the transport of perishable crops.

Location Quotient: 9.99
Jobs: 100
Annual Mean Wage: $34,430
Description: "Operate dredge to remove sand, gravel or other materials in order to excavate and maintain navigable channels in waterways."

Nevada: Gaming service workers

SAILING-FRA-BRIDGE-2017-RACE-TOURISM-LEISURE-CASINO
LOIC VENANCE | AFP | Getty Images

Location Quotient: 37.25
Jobs: 3,310
Annual Mean Wage: $29,930
Description: "All gaming service workers not listed separately."

New Hampshire: Correspondence clerks

Businesswoman working at her desk in office.
jacoblund | iStock | Getty Images

Location Quotient: 7.84
Jobs: 230
Annual Mean Wage: $33,500
Description: "Compose letters or electronic correspondence in reply to requests for merchandise, damage claims, credit and other information, delinquent accounts, incorrect billings or unsatisfactory services. Duties may include gathering data to formulate reply and preparing correspondence."

New Jersey: Biochemists and biophysicists

A biochemist examines the DNA of a species of mango.
Miami Herald | Tribune News Service | Getty Images
A biochemist examines the DNA of a species of mango.

Location Quotient: 6.69
Jobs: 5,150
Annual Mean Wage: $105,410*
Description: "Study the chemical composition or physical principles of living cells and organisms, their electrical and mechanical energy, and related phenomena. May conduct research to further understanding of the complex chemical combinations and reactions involved in metabolism, reproduction, growth, and heredity. May determine the effects of foods, drugs, serums, hormones and other substances on tissues and vital processes of living organisms."

*Annual mean wage for biochemists and biophysicists in New Jersey was unavailable in BLS data set. Median wage instead reflects the national annual mean wage for that occupation.

New Mexico: Derrick operators, oil and gas

A derrick hand climbs to the top of a rig to guide steel pipe pulled out of a natural gas well.
Robert Nickelsberg | Getty Images News | Getty Images
A derrick hand climbs to the top of a rig to guide steel pipe pulled out of a natural gas well.

Location Quotient: 21.53
Jobs: 1,160
Annual Mean Wage: $46,840
Description: "Rig derrick equipment and operate pumps to circulate mud through drill hole."

New York: Fashion designers

ITALY-FRANCE-LUXURY-INDUSTRY
MIGUEL MEDINA | AFP | Getty Images

Location Quotient: 5.49
Jobs: 6,710
Annual Mean Wage: $90,320
Description: "Design clothing and accessories. Create original designs or adapt fashion trends."

North Carolina: Textile bleaching and dyeing machine operators and tenders

An employee empties red colored dye into a dyeing machine.
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images
An employee empties red colored dye into a dyeing machine.

Location Quotient: 7.96
Jobs: 2,350
Annual Mean Wage: $28,090
Description: "Operate or tend machines to bleach, shrink, wash, dye or finish textiles or synthetic or glass fibers."

North Dakota: Extraction workers

A worker checks on oil tanks at an oil well near Tioga, North Dakota. 
KAREN BLEIER | AFP | Getty Images
A worker checks on oil tanks at an oil well near Tioga, North Dakota. 

Location Quotient: 44.37
Jobs: 640
Annual Mean Wage: $53,890
Description: "All extraction workers not listed separately."

Ohio: Engine and other machine assemblers

A worker prepares a turbo diesel injection engine on the assembly line.
Wojtek Laski | Hulton Archive | Getty Images
A worker prepares a turbo diesel injection engine on the assembly line.

Location Quotient: 5.14
Jobs: 7,310
Annual Mean Wage: $47,350
Description: "Construct, assemble or rebuild machines, such as engines, turbines and similar equipment used in such industries as construction, extraction, textiles and paper manufacturing."

Oklahoma: Rock splitters, quarry

Tunnel at the Luck Co. stone quarry, Manassas, Virginia
Buyenlarge | Archive Photos | Getty Images

Location Quotient: 13.1
Jobs: 620
Annual Mean Wage: $28,240
Description: "Separate blocks of rough dimension stone from quarry mass using jackhammer and wedges."

Oregon: Logging workers

Truck driver maneuvers a hydraulic crane as he unloads hardwood logs.
Robert Nickelsberg | Archive Photos | Getty Images
Truck driver maneuvers a hydraulic crane as he unloads hardwood logs.

Location Quotient: 32.77
Jobs: 1,390
Annual Mean Wage: $41,000
Description: "All logging workers not listed separately."

Pennsylvania: Ambulance drivers and attendants (non EMT)

Evergreen Fire Rescue will train in paramedicine.
Kathryn Scott | Denver Post | Getty Images

Location Quotient: 3.66
Jobs: 2,270
Annual Mean Wage: $23,920
Description: "Drive ambulance or assist ambulance driver in transporting sick, injured or convalescent persons. Assist in lifting patients."

Rhode Island: Textile knitting and weaving machine setters, operators and tenders

Fabric weaver operating mechanical flying shuttle loom.
Arterra | Universal Images Group | Getty Images
Fabric weaver operating mechanical flying shuttle loom.

Location Quotient: 6.98
Jobs: 490
Annual Mean Wage: $25,840
Description: "Set up, operate or tend machines that knit, loop, weave or draw in textiles.

South Carolina: Tire builders

A worker loads automotive tires onto a conveyor belt at the Continental Tire Sumter plant distribution warehouse in Sumter, South Carolina.
Luke Sharrett | Bloomberg | Getty Images
A worker loads automotive tires onto a conveyor belt at the Continental Tire Sumter plant distribution warehouse in Sumter, South Carolina.

Location Quotient: 13.59
Jobs: 4,200
Annual Mean Wage: $43,430
Description: "Operate machines to build tires."

South Dakota: Forest and conservation workers

Needles Highway seen along South Dakota Highway 87 on July 9, 2018. It includes 14 miles of treacherous sharp turns, low tunnels and granite spires. The road lies within the 73,000 acre Custer State Park, within the Black Hills region. 
NurPhoto | NurPhoto | Getty Images
Needles Highway seen along South Dakota Highway 87 on July 9, 2018. It includes 14 miles of treacherous sharp turns, low tunnels and granite spires. The road lies within the 73,000 acre Custer State Park, within the Black Hills region. 

Location Quotient: 29.28
Jobs: 610
Annual Mean Wage: $27,730
Description: "Under supervision, perform manual labor necessary to develop, maintain or protect areas such as forests, forested areas, woodlands, wetlands and rangelands through such activities as raising and transporting seedlings; combating insects, pests and diseases harmful to plant life; and building structures to control water, erosion and leaching of soil. Includes forester aides, seedling pullers and tree planters."

Tennessee: Forging machine setters, operators and tenders, metal and plastic

Man at work in a forging and mechanical plant.
NurPhoto | NurPhoto | Getty Images
Man at work in a forging and mechanical plant.

Location Quotient: 7.32
Jobs: 2,740
Annual Mean Wage: $51,170
Description: "Set up, operate, or tend forging machines to taper, shape or form metal or plastic parts."

Texas: Petroleum engineers

Engineers check pipe valves on the towel deck aboard an oil platform.
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Engineers check pipe valves on the towel deck aboard an oil platform.

Location Quotient: 6.68
Jobs: 17,840
Annual Mean Wage: $170,450
Description: "Devise methods to improve oil and gas extraction and production and determine the need for new or modified tool designs. Oversee drilling and offer technical advice."

Utah: Historians

Female college professor working at laptop in messy office
Hero Images | Hero Images | Getty Images

Location Quotient: 8.51
Jobs: 260
Annual Mean Wage: $65,250
Description: "Research, analyze, record and interpret the past as recorded in sources, such as government and institutional records, newspapers and other periodicals, photographs, interviews, films, electronic media and unpublished manuscripts, such as personal diaries and letters."

Vermont: Solar photovoltaic installers

Helen H. Richardson | The Denver Post | Getty Images

Location Quotient: 19.09
Jobs: 370
Annual Mean Wage: $39,540
Description: "Assemble, install, or maintain solar photovoltaic (PV) systems on roofs or other structures in compliance with site assessment and schematics. May include measuring, cutting, assembling and bolting structural framing and solar modules. May perform minor electrical work such as current checks."

Virginia: Industrial-organizational psychologists

Woman giving a presentation to her team.
courtneyk | E+ | Getty Images

Location Quotient: 9.94
Jobs: 240
Annual Mean Wage: $123,640
Description: "Apply principles of psychology to human resources, administration, management, sales and marketing problems. Activities may include policy planning; employee testing and selection, training and development; and organizational development and analysis. May work with management to organize the work setting to improve worker productivity."

Washington: Logging workers

Lumberjack World Championships Held In Wisconsin
Scott Olson | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Location Quotient: 7.97
Jobs: 590
Annual Mean Wage: $46,390
Description: "All logging workers not listed separately."

West Virginia: Roof bolters, mining

Diamond mining in Yakutia, Russia
Alexander Ryumin | TASS | Getty Images

Location Quotient: 82.1
Jobs: 1,350
Annual Mean Wage: $58,520
Description: "Operate machinery to install roof support bolts in underground mine."

Wisconsin: Animal breeders

US-POLITICS-VOTE-ECONOMY-AGRICULTURE
KEREM YUCEL | AFP | Getty Images

Location Quotient: 7.93
Jobs: 280
Annual Mean Wage: $41,080
Description: "Select and breed animals according to their genealogy, characteristics and offspring. May require knowledge of artificial insemination techniques and equipment use. May involve keeping records on heats, birth intervals or pedigree."

Wyoming: Wellhead pumpers

Oil field workers tend to a pump jack.
Ken Cedeno | Corbis News | Getty Images
Oil field workers tend to a pump jack.

Location Quotient: 20.58
Jobs: 430
Annual Mean Wage: $62,250
Description: "Operate power pumps and auxiliary equipment to produce flow of oil or gas from wells in oil field."

U.S. territories

Guam: Reinforcing iron and rebar workers

Iron worker tightens up rebar during construction.
Mel Melcon | Los Angeles Times | Getty Images
Iron worker tightens up rebar during construction.

Location Quotient: 18.04
Jobs: 140
Annual Mean Wage: $31,420
Description: "Position and secure steel bars or mesh in concrete forms in order to reinforce concrete. Use a variety of fasteners, rod-bending machines, blowtorches and hand tools. Includes rod busters."

Puerto Rico: Radio operators

Kansas officials award Motorola deal by crafting as an amendment
Wichita Eagle | Tribune News Service | Getty Images

Location Quotient: 52.74
Jobs: 250
Annual Mean Wage: $21,580
Description: "Receive and transmit communications using radiotelephone equipment in accordance with government regulations. May repair equipment."

Virgin Islands: Captains, mates and pilots of water vessels

Below Deck - Season 2
Bravo | NBCUniversal 

Location Quotient: 20.7
Jobs: 190
Annual Mean Wage: $48,500
Description: "Command or supervise operations of ships and water vessels, such as tugboats and ferryboats. Required to hold license issued by U.S. Coast Guard."

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!

Don't miss: The 10 highest-paying medical jobs all pay an average of more than $121,000

25 surprising jobs where you can earn more than $100,000 a year
10 surprising jobs where you can earn more than $100,000 a year   

Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...